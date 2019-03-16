Massive raid ‘a major upset to organised criminal activity in Limerick’

A TOTAL of 115 vehicles were seized as part of raids in Limerick in what gardai say is a “major upset” to local organised crime.

The Criminal Assets Bureau, supported by a number of other agencies including the Emergency Response Unit, the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, swooped on a city garage on Friday.

The operation was centered on a criminal gang involved in the Limerick drugs trade, laundering their proceeds through a car sales outlet.

Eight searches were conducted in Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin. Of these, two residential premises, two car sales outlets and four professional premises were raided by officers.

A total of 115 vehicles were seized, alongside €43,000 and £1,000 in cash.

One Rolex watch was also taken from the scene.

Documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and are currently being examined by officers.

A bank account held by one car sales business was restrained by a Court Order, pursuant to Section 17(2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardai say the operation is a “significant development” and “will be seen as a major upset to organised criminal activity in the city and county areas.”