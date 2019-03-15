CAB operation targets organised crime gang in Limerick

A MAJOR Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) operation is taking place in Limerick, targetting a gang laundering their proceeds through a car sales outlet.

Searches swung into action this Friday morning, with CAB assisted by a number of other agencies including the Emergency Response Unit, the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit.

Along with the Garda Techncal Bureau and the Garda Dog Unit, they launch the search operation at a city garage this Friday morning. A number of cars have been seized.

Follow-up searches are also being conducted in Tipperary and Dublin.

The probe centres on an organised crime group laundering the proceeds of their criminal conduct through the car sales outlet.

The search operation is ongoing, and further updates are expected through the day.

