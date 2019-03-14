Limerick-based garda inspector lands new role in Royal County

A LIMERICK-based garda inspector who has been promoted to the rank of superintendent is to take up his new role in the coming weeks.

While no official announcement has been made, it’s understood Insp Dermot O’Connor will be based at Kells garda station in the Meath garda division.

While he has been stationed at Henry Street garda station in Limerick most recently, Insp O’Connor was previously stationed at Bruff after his appointment as acting superintendent following the departure of Supt William Duane.

The Clare native, who has played a central role in several high profile investigations in Limerick, was included on the garda promotion list which was released last year.

Separately, Kilmallock native, Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins, has been appointed as head of the Clare garda division.

It’s understood Chief Supt Gubbins, who is currently head of An Garda Siochana’s Cyber Crime Bureau, will take up the position at the end of this month.