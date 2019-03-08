Man appears before Limerick District Court in relation to online video

A MAN in his 40s has appeared before Limerick District Court in connection with a Facebook video that was published this week.

Jason Hayes, 44, of Upper Henry Street, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary this Friday morning, accused of engaging in actions likely to stir up hatred under Section 2 of the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989.

It is alleged that Mr Hayes is charged in connection with the incident, on an unknown date between September 2017 and September 2018.

Det Gda Adrian Whelan told the court that Mr Hayes was arrested at 9.50pm on Thursday night, and was charged at 11.05pm at Roxboro Road garda station.

Mr Hayes, who did not speak during the brief hearing, made no reply to the charge, the court heard.

Gardai did not object to bail, subject to a number of conditions.

On his own bond of €300, Mr Hayes must reside at his address at Upper Henry Street, and sign-on at Henry Street garda station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As part of his bail conditions, the accused has been ordered to stay out of Parnell Street, save for attending the pharmacy.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “How often has he to go to his pharmacy?”

Solicitor for Mr Hayes, John Herbert replied: “Once each month.”

Mr Hayes must also remain drug- and alcohol-free under his bail conditions.

Judge Marian O’Leary remanded Mr Hayes on bail, adjourning the matter to June 19.