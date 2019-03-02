Curfew to remain for man alleged to have robbed County Limerick bookmakers

A JUDGE has denied a request to remove the curfew from bail conditions in the case of a man alleged to have robbed a bookmakers in Abbeyfeale.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy made the request on behalf of client Brian Sheridan, 10 Colbert Terrace, Abbeyfeale and also with an address at 23 Crosswoods, Killaloe, due to the fact the accused is caring for his elderly grandmother.

Mr Sheridan is alleged to have robbed the Paddy Power office in the Square, Abbeyfeale on August 12, 2017. Some €430 in cash was alleged to have been taken.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy asked Judge Mary Larkin to consider removing the curfew as one of the conditions of bail, saying that he was now caring for his 87-year-old grandmother and was also due to start a job “for the first time in some time”.

The request, he explained, was being made against a background of full compliance with the terms of bail up to now.

“The gardai are calling to the address regularly, as is their right, but unfortunately it is in the early hours of the morning. His grandmother is in the premises and it is causing a certain amount of disturbance,” Mr McCarthy said.

But State Solicitor Aidan Judge said he saw no valid reason why the curfew, from 11pm to 7am, would affect Mr Sheridan’s going to work or caring for his grandmother. “It is there for a very good reason,” he said.

Mr McCarthy suggested that a signing on condition might be added as an alternative to a curfew but Mr Judge responded that such a condition could interfere with his client’s employment prospects.

Judge Larkin said she was not going to vary the bail conditions.

Mr Sheridan has been sent forward for trial to the next sittings of Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Judge made the application at Newcastle West court last Thursday and told Judge Larkin that the Book of Evidence had been served that morning on the defendant.

The DPP had consented to the defendant going forward for trial on a charge of alleged robbery, Mr Judge said, and it was an appropriate case for the court to apply the alibi warning. A new bail bond would have to be taken out, on the same conditions, he said.