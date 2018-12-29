WIN: Take part in the Limerick Leader end-of-year quiz and you could win a mini-break

Answer quizmaster David Hurley’s questions and you could win a two-night midweek stay for two people in the fabulous four-star Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.

Email your answers to news@limerickleader.ie or post them to Christmas Quiz, Limerick Leader, 54 O'Connell Street, Limerick

1. Which social media influencer was a major attraction at this year’s Riverfest?

2. Which company extended its title-sponsorship of the Limerick Women’s Mini Marathon in September?

3. Who did Na Piarsaigh beat the 2018 Limerick Senior hurling county final?

4. What does GDPR stand for?

5. Who replaced Chief Superintendent David Sheahan as head of the Limerick garda division following his promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner in January.

6. Who is the CEO of Limerick Twenty Thirty DAC?

7. Which French Top-14 club did Paul O’Connell join as a coach in August?

8. Who plays Snow White in this year’s Panto at the Lime Tree Theatre?

9. Why were golfers Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley in Limerick in April?

10. Which company was unveiled, in September, as a tenant in the Gardens International development in Limerick city centre?

11. What is the name of the Netflix sci-fi drama which was filmed at Troy Studios during 2018?

12. Which of the six presidential candidates in October’s election did Limerick City and County Council endorse?

13. Where, in Limerick, is the €31m Glucksman Library located?

14. What is the name of the free newspaper which was launched by the Limerick Leader earlier this year?

15. History was made in March when the Supreme Court sat in Limerick for the first time. Where is the new multi-million courthouse located?

16. American Football superstar JJ Watt, pictured right, visited Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort in July. Which NFL franchise does he play for?

17. What was the name of the storm which resulted in heavy snowfall in many parts of Limerick in March?

18. Which Limerick woman was voted Sportsperson of the Year at the 2018 People of the Year Awards?

19. Which school choir from Limerick stole the show on RTÉ’s up for the match in August?

20. Cranberries singer Dolores O’ Riordan died suddenly in London in January. Where, in Limerick, was she from?

21. Where in the Mid-West did the country’s first drive-through Starbucks open in July?

22. Which Munster star signed a contract with the IRFU in September - making him the highest paid rugby player in Ireland?

23. The University of Limerick hosted this year’s Community Games. Which company is the primary sponsor of the games?

24. Which US doughnut company opened its first premises in Limerick in August?

25. Name the Limerick-based hockey player who featured in the Ireland team which qualified for the women’s World Cup final in London in August?

26. Which fast food chain did GAA commentator Liam Aherne take up a new role with in March?

27. The former home of actor Richard Harris was put on the market in November. Where is it located?

28. Who succeeded James Ring as CEO of Limerick Chamber?

29. Following Limerick’s All Ireland success it was revealed by the Limerick Leader that there are, in fact, a number of Liam MacCarthy Cups. How many are there in total?

30. Three students attending the same Limerick school each received the maximum 625 points in their Leaving Certificate results. Which school did they attend?

31. Deputy Tom Neville announced his engagement to actor Jenny Lee Dixon in September. What character did she play in Fair City?

32. Cian Lynch was voted hurler of the year at the All Star awards. Who was voted Young Player of the Year?

33. Which Limerick hotel was been named Hotel of the Year 2018 at the Virtuoso Best of the Best Awards in Las Vegas?

34. Baby Sam Bourke defied odds of 133,000/1 on September 17 - why?

35. Which US-based company announced, in October, that it plans to create 600 jobs in Limerick?

36. When is Britain due to leave the European Union?

37. What event did the Gaelic Grounds host on September 29?

38. Which family-owned business in Askeaton closed in February after more than 50 years in operation?

39. Which beer company was named title sponsor of the Champions Cup for the 2018/2018 season?

40. Who turned on this year’s Christmas lights in Limerick city?

41. The Limerick senior football team exited the All Ireland championship on June 9. Which county defeated them?

42. Which Limerick woman, pictured, below, presents the lunchtime programme on national radio station Today FM?

43. Who did Limerick FC lose to over two legs in the relegation / promotion playoff following the 2018 season?

44. Name the Limerick businessman, pictured, below, who has acquired the former Ardhu Ryan site on the North Circular Road for more than €6m?

45. Where was the All Ireland banquet held following Limerick’s historic victory over Galway at Croke Park?

47. Which well-known DJ has been confirmed as one of the headline acts at the first marquee Live at the Docklands series next June?

48. Who was the 2018 Limerick Rose of Tralee?

49. Which Limerick village won an endeavour award in the 2018 Tidy Towns competition?

50. More than two thirds of voters in Limerick voted to repeal the eighth amendment in a referendum which was held during 2018. On what date did the vote take place?