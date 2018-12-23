Deaths in Limerick- December 23, 2018

The death has occurred of Evelyn Bingham (née Clare) Caher Road, Mungret, Limerick.

December 22, 2018, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of Bobby. Sadly missed by her brothers Willie, Eddie, Victor and Harold, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, Uncle Harry, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening 27th December from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Kilpeacon Church, Crecora. Funeral Service on Friday 28th December at 2pm with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Sean Clifford, Norbiton Hill, Raheen, Limerick and Caherconlish, Limerick.

Sean, passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Christina, daughter Jane and her partner John, sons Sean and his wife Marlene, Barry and his partner Elaine, Don, grandchildren Melanie, Sean, Amy, David, Jacob, Bethany, Ella and Ada, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his sister Una.

The death has occurred of Bridie Lyons, Kilmacow, Kilfinny, Limerick.

Bridie died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.She is survived by her relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Thursday, December 27th, at 12 o clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations instead of flowers to Limerick Animal Welfare please.

The death has occurred of Mary McMarlow, Cois Luachra, Dooradoyle, Limerick

Late of Crecora Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Mary, passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late William. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Gerry and Tony, daughters Bernie, Mary and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Madge, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday December 26 from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5pm to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass Thursday December 27 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Connor, Bóhar Buí, Rathkeale, Limerick and Thurles, Tipperary.

Late of Childers Park, Thurles. Patrick, passed away suddenly at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

Reposing today, Sunday, at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 1pm followed by removal at 3pm to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Monday (Christmas Eve), at 11am with funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred of Tony Roche, 33 Assumpta Park, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Ex Postman. Peacefully on 23 December 2018 at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Lily, son Tony and partner Deborah, granddaughter Ellie-Grace, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedys Funeral Home, Newcastle West, Monday (Christmas Eve) from 2pm to 4pm, arriving at Newcastle West Church at 4:30pm. Requiem Mass, Wednesday (St Stephen's Day), at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.