UPDATE: Main road cleared following crash in Limerick

A MAIN road has reopened in Limerick following a road traffic collision this Sunday afternoon.

Mulgrave Street was temporarily closed this Sunday as emergency services attended the scene of a crash between two cars near Leonards Motors.

Gardaí from Henry Street and two units of Limerick Fire Service were alerted to the incident at 1:40 pm.

One person with minor injuries was brought to hospital by ambulance.

The road has now been cleared.