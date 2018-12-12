UPDATE: Pedestrian in 'critical condition' after serious traffic collision in County Limerick

A MAN in his 30s is in "critical condition" following a collision with a van in County Limerick this Wednesday evening.

The collision between the male pedestrian, 33, and a van occurred at Main Street, Hospital at around 5.40pm.

A garda spokesperson said the "pedestrian was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital, his condition is described as critical".

The driver of the van was uninjured, he added.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place, it is expected to stay closed until at least tomorrow morning, the spokesperson said.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, anyone with any information or anyone who may have been on the road between 5.25pm and 5.50pm to contact them at Bruff Garda station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.