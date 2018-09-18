Calls for traffic plan for Limerick estate following serious public order incident

THERE have been calls for traffic calming measures to be installed in a Limerick city suburb, following a serious public order incident last week in which a car was driven across a green at speed.

Gardaí are currently investigating an incident that took place on Monday September 10, in which a car is understood to have travelled at a speed across a green, which is a popular play-area for children in the Cluain Dubh estate on Father Russell Road.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 061-214340, on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Residents’ on Father Russell Road “feel intimidated” following the incident, according to Mayor of Limerick City and County James Collins. “Unfortunately, usually the people who are involved with this sort of thing count on that and they prey on it,” he said.

Residents in the area are also facing an increase in roadworks, he said, adding that the area now urgently needs a better traffic management plan, as well as the installation of traffic calming measures such as speed bumps or bollards within the estates.

“Residents need traffic calming measures within the estate and outside the estate they need traffic management,” Mayor Collins said.

“At the moment, there is construction work happening nearby as well, so there is construction traffic coming in and out of the estates, even when they are not meant to.”

“All the estates are full of young children and there’s cars flying in and out and construction traffic and then suddenly you have this stuff on top of it. All four estates come to the same exit on the Father Russell Road and they can’t get out in the morning and when they do get out, they can’t get up by the South Court or the Dock Road, traffic is just all choked up.”

“Last year, the council took forever to update the Quinn’s Cross roundabout so they were nearly all locked into their estates in the morning and now road works again have started again in front of St Nessan’s School.”

“They were blocked into their estates last year, now there’s more roadworks, there’s cars flying around the estates and now there’s this incident.”