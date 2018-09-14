Limerick school principal hails 'hard work and dedication' of Junior Cert students

RAISING vital funds for Limerick’s Neonatal unit with a local charity helped to secure a group of students at Coláiste Nano Nagle on Sexton Street top marks in their CSPE exams.

On Wednesday, more than 2,700 students received their long-awaited Junior Cert results in schools across the city and county.

At Coláiste Nano Nagle, students Natalia Chroniak, Kumud Gogna, Lauren Kelly, Lucy Malone, Abbie O’Keeffe, Caitlin O’Dwyer and Isabel Hayes achieved As in CSPE; Civic, Social and Political Education.

“In our school we also seek to raise our students’ social consciousness, to look outside themselves and consider the needs of others,” newly appointed principal Sinéad Moloney said.

“In this CSPE class students raised vital funds for Limerick’s Neonatal Unit with a local group ‘Lights for Limerick’. The girls are so deserving.”

Staff at the school are “delighted” with their students’ hard work, she added.

“It is a testament to their hard work and dedication over the last three years and to the commitment of our teaching staff who strive to unleash the hidden potential in each and every student in our school,” Ms Moloney said.

Nano Nagle student Ms Gogna is well on her way to achieving her dream of a medical career with As across all Higher Level subjects.

“Kumud is an exemplary student who is excelling both inside and outside the classroom,” Ms Moloney said. “She was also voted student of the year by her peers in May at the Student Excellence Awards.”

At Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, six students secured top grades in their exams, each taking home 10As. Emily Calton O’Keeffe, Íde Ní hIfearnáin, Seoda Ó Caoimh, Eva McMahon, Joe Tanner and Muireann Ní Shé achieved 10 straight As. “

The entire school community is very proud of all our pupils who received their results,” principal Donncha Ó Treasaigh said.

Ardscoil Rís students also collected very impressive results this week. Students Fergal Egan, Adam Stap- leton, Kieran Richardson and Alexander Gniazdowski each secured 9As.