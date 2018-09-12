Four students at Limerick school secure 9As in Junior Cert results

FOUR students at a Limerick school have received impressive Junior Cert results this Wednesday as schools across the city and county begin to hand out results.

Ardscoil Rís students Fergal Egan, Adam Stapleton, Kieran Richardson and Alexander Gniazdowski each received 9As in their Junior Cert, according to principal Tom Prendergast.

More than 2,700 students across Limerick will receive their long-awaited Junior Cert results this Wednesday.

Results are being handed out to students by their schools, with online results to be available from 4pm.