Six students at Limerick school score top marks in Junior Cert results

SIX STUDENTS at a Limerick city school have secured top grades in their Junior Cert, with each taking home 10As.

Emily Calton O’Keeffe, Íde Ní hIfearnáin, Seoda Ó Caoimh, Eva McMahon, Joe Tanner and Muireann Ní Shé achieved 10 straight As in the Junior Certificate results at Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh.

“The entire school community is very proud of all our pupils who received their results today,” principal Donncha Ó Treasaigh said.

A further 24 students achieved all A and B grades, he added.

“We have a wonderful staff who work diligently to support all their pupils,” Mr Ó Treasaigh said, adding his thanks to all parents and guardians of the school.

More than 2,700 students across Limerick will receive their long-awaited Junior Cert results this Wednesday.

Results are being handed out to students by their schools, with online results to be available from 4pm.