‘Somebody has to know something’: Daughter of Limerick hit and run victim makes appeal

“PLEASE help us to try put an end to some of our torture.”

Those are the words of the daughter of the victim of a fatal hit and run incident in Ballingarry earlier this month.

Danny Brosnan, a 76-year-old father of five, died after he was struck while walking near his home at Rylands, Ballingarry on the outskirts of the village on September 2, shortly before 11pm.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Daughter Noreen posted an appeal on Facebook for people to come forward. The powerful status has been shared over 150 times since it was posted this Thursday afternoon.

“This day last week we said goodbye to the most amazing wonderful kind Gentleman our Dad. The outpouring of help and messages and visits from so many people had been wonderful.

“I'm making a request today that please if anybody knows anything to please contact the gardai in Newcastle West.

“Nobody set out to kill our dad on Sunday night September 2nd. But Dad was killed and somebody out there has to know something. The person that was driving the vehicle that struck Dad, please come forward. We know it was a dreadful accident. Please help us to try put an end to some of our torture.”

At this month’s meeting of the Adare-Rathkeale municipal area, a motion of sympathy was passed for the victim, who has been described as a “popular” local man.

Superintendent Eamon O’Neill had previously issued a direct appeal to the driver of the vehicle to come forward – promising he or she would be treated with empathy and professionalism.