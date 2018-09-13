Mexico on the horizon for Limerick hurlers as reward for historic All-Ireland win

THE CARIBBEAN coastline and the Boston skyline are on the horizon for the Limerick hurlers with two mouth-watering trips being planned in recognition of their heroic efforts in winning the county’s first All-Ireland title in 45 years.

Final plans are being put in place for a two-week team holiday for John Kiely’s champions in the Mexican resort of Cancún after Christmas.

The Limerick team will be the latest hurling side to enjoy the delights of Mexico's iconic Caribbean coast. The Galway senior hurlers and the Waterford senior hurlers, who contested the 2017 All-Ireland hurling final, both enjoyed holidays in New York and Cancún last December and January.

With its golden beaches and perfect climate, Cancún is the premiere coastal destination in Mexico, boasting luxury resorts and a bustling nightlife.

Members of Limerick GAA travelled to the United States last week to initiate communications with a number of Limerick people based in New York and Chicago.

It is hoped that by building on these transatlantic relationships there will be an opportunity to capitalise on the success of the senior hurling team with a number of events being planned Stateside during the month of November.

It is anticipated that members of the hurling team will attend these events while in the States.

In November the hurlers will be one of the four teams playing in the Hurling Super 11s tournament in Boston’s Fenway Park. The hurling squad will be in Boston for four days for the tournament. Limerick will take part along with Clare, Wexford and Cork.

The exhibition format takes place in the baseball ground in Massachusetts – home to the Boston Red Sox.

Meanwhile, Limerick GAA are organising a number of fundraising events and initiatives here in Limerick with proceeds going towards the hurlers’ fund.

A fundraising night is set to take place on November 8 in Adare Manor where tables can be reserved for a set price.

The official photograph of the senior hurling team is to be taken this week and will be available for purchase within a week to 10 days. The framed photograph will be available from Limerick County Board and official retailers only.

Unofficial team photographs are currently on sale in shops in the city and county and Limerick GAA are keen to stress that this is not the official photograph “and absolutely no monies spent on purchasing these images goes back into the player development fund which is used to help the current crop of hurlers, and the stars of the future”.

An All-Ireland hurling final DVD will also be made available in the coming weeks and will feature exclusive unseen footage including from the team bus after the victory on August 19.

Sportsfile’s Season of Sundays book which is an official Limerick GAA-backed publication is expected to be available in late October.

Some profits from the publication are to go to the team holiday fund.