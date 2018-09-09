Deaths in Limerick - September 9, 2018

The death has occurred of Ned Hickey, Dromin Beeson, Newcastle West and Ballynanty, Limerick.

Late of Ballynanty Road, Ballynanty Beg, Limerick. Husband of the late Breeda and father of the late Shiela. Deeply regretted by his daughters Judy, Claire and Joan, grandchildren, sons-in-law Paul Patterson, Jim O'Grady and Robert Redmond, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Monday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty Beg, Limerick. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare, arriving for 3pm.

Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Raymond Stephenson of Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Late of Wolfe Tone Street. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret, sister Mary and brother John. Deeply regretted by his brother William, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, family and his wide circle of friends.

Arriving Tuesday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence Old Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.