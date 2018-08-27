WATCH: Emergency services at large industrial fire in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a large industrial fire in Limerick city this Monday evening.

It is understood that there is a large scrap metal fire at United Metal at Eastway Business Park, Ballysimon Road.

Fire at United Metal, Limerick city tonight @LimerickFire at scene now @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/qpAnJhp5rM — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) August 27, 2018

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the scene at 8.12pm and have dispatched a large squadron to the scene to quench the flames.

Massive fire over #Limerick tonight - you can see it miles up the M7 pic.twitter.com/pXG8Qz47vC — Tom Spencer (@TPSpencer88) August 27, 2018

Crews are in attendance at at large Scrap Metal Fire on the Ballysimon Road. Please close doors & windows if living in the area. August 27, 2018

There are six appliances at the scene, four of which are water tenders from Limerick City, Cappamore and Rathkeale stations.

It is not known, yet, if there are any individuals involved in the incident.

Limerick Fire Service is urging residents living in the area to close all doors and windows, as there are large plumes of smoke in the area.