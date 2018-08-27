WATCH: Emergency services at large industrial fire in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a large industrial fire in Limerick city this Monday evening. 

It is understood that there is a large scrap metal fire at United Metal at Eastway Business Park, Ballysimon Road. 

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the scene at 8.12pm and have dispatched a large squadron to the scene to quench the flames. 

There are six appliances at the scene, four of which are water tenders from Limerick City, Cappamore and Rathkeale stations. 

It is not known, yet, if there are any individuals involved in the incident. 

Limerick Fire Service is urging residents living in the area to close all doors and windows, as there are large plumes of smoke in the area. 