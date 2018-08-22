Dolores O’Riordan smiles on Limerick hurlers as all their ‘Dreams’ come true

THE late Dolores O’Riordan was “watching over the Limerick hurlers” last Sunday, according to her mum Eileen, who attended the game with her family.

And while she may be best known for her musical credentials, the international rock star was an “avid” hurling fan.

“Dolores always went to Limerick hurling matches. She was an avid fan — sure she was a tomboy,” smiled Eileen O’Riordan as she recalled last Sunday’s historic victory in Croke Park.

In the hours and days following the All-Ireland final many commented that the late Dolores has been somewhat of a “secret weapon” for the Limerick team this year.

Hurling fans experienced a spine-tingling moment at the semi-final in GAA HQ when, after the final whistle and an epic win over Cork, Limerick players stood arm-in-arm while Dolores’ voice echoed around the stadium as Linger was played aloud.

“They told me beforehand on Sunday that it was Linger they had played at the matches up to that because they had lingered so long, waiting to win again and they said they had kept Dreams for when the dream would come true. And now they are All-Ireland champions and isn’t it great,” said Eileen, who attended the match with her sons Joseph and PJ and her grandchildren.

“I was delighted when they finally won. I couldn’t look for the last 10 minutes. Isn't it great? It’s only now I’m beginning to believe that we won. It’s a great lift. I was praying to Dolores, ‘I hope this goes well for us’.

“We always went up to Croke Park when the children were growing up. Dolores used to go a lot.

“There were 12 of us there on Sunday. PJ, my son, went up the night before and we drove up at 7am on Sunday. It was a lovely day, really, really nice.”

As it happened Eileen, whose strong faith means the world to her, was seated beside a Redemptorist priest.

“I think Dolores had something to do with the seating plan,” she smiled. “Those seated all around us were saying ‘Dolores will do it for us this year'.”

Dolores and her group The Cranberries also provided the soundtrack for the euphoric homecoming scenes at Colbert Station in the city on Monday evening and later that night in the Gaelic Grounds.

Prior to the team being introduced to the 30,000-strong crowd of jubilant Limerick supporters on stage at the Ennis Road grounds, they sang in perfect unison to a highly emotionally charged rendition of Linger.

Moments later again, a raw rendition of Zombie lifted the roof of the Mackey Stand.

Limerick's good luck charm Dolores, still rockin it from the heavens. #zombie pic.twitter.com/EQ7K8MiRW6 — Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) August 20, 2018

As the crowds filed out of the Limerick stadium on Monday night, and happy fans headed for home, the harmonies of the girl from Ballybricken who conquered the world lingered softly in the Limerick air.