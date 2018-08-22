Tributes paid to late Limerick-based garda and former Clare footballer Michael O'Shea

TRIBUTES have been paid to Limerick-based garda and former Clare footballer Michael O’Shea, who passed away this week.

Michael from Rahaniska, Kilkee, died peacefully, aged 37, at Galway Clinic on Tuesday following a battle with cancer.

Gda O’Shea was attached to Henry Street garda station.

Michael was a member of the St Senan’s GAA club in Kilkee and a stalwart for the Clare football team for over 15 years, after first wearing the saffron and blue in 1999.

Michael also served as a joint manager for the Banner County’s U21 team in recent years.

The Limerick-based garda won two Clare footballing championships with St Senan’s in 2003 and 2005.

Michael was a coach for Kilmihil GAA club. The club paid tribute to the late footballer on Facebook.

“We are all proud to have had the opportunity to have Michael coach Kilmihil and help bring our club back to senior grade last year and very privileged to have known him as a person.

“He was a fantastic player for his Club St Senan’s Kilkee and wore the Clare Jersey with distinction for many years.. He was a wonderful character, full of life, humour and great courage. He will be sorely missed but forever remembered,” the club stated.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Orlaith (nee Fitzgerald), (Edenderry, Offaly), his adored daughter Éirinn, parents Joe and Elizabeth, brother John, sister Oonagh, aunts, uncles, sister-in-law Edel, brother-in-law Óisin, his beloved nieces Anna and Ella, parents-in-law Séan and Maeve and the extended Fitzgerald family, cousins, relatives, extended family, Garda and football colleagues and many friends.

Reposing on this Thursday evening in St Senan's Church, Kilkee from 4pm with prayers at 8pm..

Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee.