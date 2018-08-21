Paddy Power lose almost €1 million on Limerick’s All-Ireland hurling final win

PADDY Power have paid out close to €1 million after Limerick’s famine ending All-Ireland win over Galway.

“While Seamus Flanagan’s thundering shoulder into Gearoid McInerney may be a talking point after the game, the biggest hit on the weekend was the Limerick supporters’ winnings!” said a spokesperson for the bookmaker.

A hard won road to the final with Limerick having beaten Cork, Kilkenny and Tipperary made them a popular choice with the neutrals, Paddy Power said.

“It was felt they deserved the title with only Galway left after defeating all the biggest teams in recent years. Paying out close to €1 million on Limerick after holding them top price all week just shows the belief of the Limerick supporters, particularly in the build-up during the week before the match where the volume of support for Limerick was unmatched in previous years,” said the Paddy Power spokesperson.

The bookie admitted they didn’t fancy Limerick for the match due to the experience of Galway.

“Our faith in Galway was almost realised in a nail biting finish to an unpredictable hurling season. With unquestionably one of the strongest starting fifteens in the country and most certainly the best panel, we have Limerick at 9/2 for next year’s title,” the spokesperson added.