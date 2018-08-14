Four figure bets on Limerick but bookies still banking on Galway to do business

SINCE Paddy Power priced up the All-Ireland final, the money has all been going on Limerick but the bookmaker is still backing Galway to lift Liam MacCarthy.

After the Tribesmen got past Clare, the bookies went 4/7 Galway and 15/8 Limerick to win the match in 70 mins.

“Customers were happy to latch on to the 15/8, presumably a mixture of giddy excitement and the questions on Galway’s form in the last two games,” said a Paddy Power spokesperson.

“With the early money coming in hot and heavy, we had to adjust those prices, and at the time of writing, are now 4/6 Galway, 9/1 draw, which we’ve seen plenty of people nibble at, and 13/8 Limerick."

As it stands, Limerick are a loser for the bookies in the outright betting market, the match in 70 mins, and for the lift the cup market also.

“In fact, two of the biggest bets we’ve taken so far have been on Limerick - they were four figure bets. The public consensus is that Limerick have a great chance which we wouldn’t entirely disagree with," said the spokesperson.

"But, we feel that in terms of individual match-ups all over the field, that Galway will be in a stronger position. A large proportion of the panel will be playing in their fourth All-Ireland and history has shown how difficult it is to win a final on your first crack, particularly with a young panel.

“Also, considering the close nature of hurling matches this summer we fully expect to have the draw and Limerick for chunky liabilities come Sunday afternoon, but we’re happy to live or die by the sword, as the case may be, by taking on John Kiely’s men,” added the spokesperson.