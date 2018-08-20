Bells to toll for triumphant Limerick hurlers at St Mary’s Cathedral

THE bells of one of the country’s oldest cathedrals will toll to welcome home the triumphant Limerick hurlers this Monday.

The landmark 850 year old St Mary’s Cathedral, founded in 1168, will ring its bells in celebration of the hurlers, who won the All-Ireland final against Galway on Sunday.

Dean of St Mary’s Cathedral, the Very Reverend Niall J. Sloane, said: “On behalf of the community of Saint Mary’s Cathedral and Limerick City Parish I wish to extend our heartiest congratulations to the Limerick Senior Hurlers on their historic victory in Croke Park yesterday. They have made us all very proud of Limerick.

“As the team make their triumphal journey from Colbert Station to Páirc na nGael the Bells of Saint Mary’s will ring out in celebration. Luimneach Abú!”

St Mary's had gone green in advance of the final, with the historic building decorated with green and white ahead of the showdown.

A massive homecoming party is planned for the hurlers later this Monday, with a ticketed event taking place in the Gaelic Grounds. The team is due at Colbert Station at 5.40pm and will travel on an open-top bus through the city to the Gaelic Grounds for the official event.