Limerick's St Mary's Cathedral goes green ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland final

ONE of Limerick’s landmark cathedrals has decked out its iconic building in the county colours to show its support for the Limerick hurlers ahead of this Sunday’s All- Ireland final.

Hurling fever is being to build ahead of Sunday’s showdown, with 14,000 tickets allocated for the special screening of the match at the Gaelic Grounds, and an extra 5,000 released on Monday evening.

Fans planning to attend the big screen are being advised tickets will not be available to order after 5pm on Wednesday.

As Saint Mary’s Cathedral celebrates its 850th anniversary this year, the team decided to celebrate a significant year for both the Limerick hurlers and the famous landmark on Bridge Street, by decorating the historic building with green and white ahead of the showdown.

“#GoingGreenForOurTeam have issued all of Limerick with a challenge and we like challenges in the Cathedral,” said the Dean of Saint Mary's Cathedral, the Very Rev'd Niall J. Sloane.

“The team in Saint Mary's have decided to decorate the iconic building in support of the Limerick Hurlers and in doing so wish them every blessing as they travel to Croke Park and do our country proud. Luimneach Abú!”