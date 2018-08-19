‘It would mean everything to me to see Limerick win’: Mick Mackey’s great grand niece

THE atmosphere is building at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds ahead of the start of the All-Ireland final and legendary hurler Mick Mackey’s descendants have a ring side seat.

Trish Collings, the niece of Mick Mackey with Faye, Millie and Archie his great grand nieces and nephews and their mum Yvonne O'Sullivan, his grand niece are all at the stadium to watch the final on the big screen.

“It would mean a lot to see the team win today,” Trish said.

Millie, age 11 plays camogie with Na Piarsaigh.

“It would mean everything to me to see Limerick win,” Millie said.

Thousands of supporters are at the Gaelic Grounds to watch the match against Galway, with supporters already beginning to line up outside the stadium when the Limerick Leader arrived on the scene at noon.

