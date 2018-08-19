WATCH: Supporters 'quietly confident' as excitement builds at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds

First in line! The first supporters who entered the Gaelic Grounds this Sunday afternoon

HUNDREDS of Limerick supporters have begun to descend on the Gaelic Grounds for a special screening of this Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Hurling Final against Galway.

Dedicated supporters were already beginning to line up outside the stadium when the Limerick Leader arrived on the scene at noon. 

One such supporter was Barbara Lynch who has travelled from North Carolina to the Gaelic Grounds with her father Michael from Cappamore.  

“We’re optimistic,” Michael, who attended the historic 1973 Final told the Leader. 

The Mackey Stand opened its doors at 12.30pm and excitement is being to build inside the stadium. 

“We’re quietly confident,” Margaret Sheehan from Colmanswell told the Leader. “We’ve followed them through, been to all the matches.” 

The O’Dwyers from Ballylanders are “very excited but nervous,” Robert, age 11, told the Leader. 

Throw-in gets underway at 3.30 pm. 

The Limerick Leader will have live updates and full reaction this Sunday from Croke Park and the Gaelic Grounds on www.limerickleader.ie. And don't forget to pick up our special souvenir Monday Leader which will be full of coverage from the game and the big match screening in the Gaelic Grounds. 