WATCH: Supporters 'quietly confident' as excitement builds at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds

HUNDREDS of Limerick supporters have begun to descend on the Gaelic Grounds for a special screening of this Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Hurling Final against Galway.

Dedicated supporters were already beginning to line up outside the stadium when the Limerick Leader arrived on the scene at noon.

And the gates are opened..The first of hundreds of Limerick supporters are coming in through the Mackey Stand at the Gaelic Grounds #limerickgaa #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/4xbKGd9W0k — Jess Casey (@Jess_JCasey) August 19, 2018

One such supporter was Barbara Lynch who has travelled from North Carolina to the Gaelic Grounds with her father Michael from Cappamore.

Barbara Lynch with her father Michael outside the Gaelic Grounds. Barbara has travelled from North Carolina to be in #Limerick today #LimerickAbu pic.twitter.com/SOa8MfgAPS August 19, 2018

“We’re optimistic,” Michael, who attended the historic 1973 Final told the Leader.

The Mackey Stand opened its doors at 12.30pm and excitement is being to build inside the stadium.

“We’re quietly confident,” Margaret Sheehan from Colmanswell told the Leader. “We’ve followed them through, been to all the matches.”

The O’Dwyers from Ballylanders are “very excited but nervous,” Robert, age 11, told the Leader.

The O'Dwyers from Ballylanders are "excitedly nervous" ahead of today's special screening of the All Ireland Final at the Gaelic Grounds pic.twitter.com/lgX9oMn2uj — Jess Casey (@Jess_JCasey) August 19, 2018

Throw-in gets underway at 3.30 pm.

Throw-in gets underway at 3.30 pm.