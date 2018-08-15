GAA issue warning over resale of All-Ireland hurling final tickets

THE GAA has issued a warning over the resale of All-Ireland final tickets as Limerick prepare to face Galway at Croke Park on Sunday.

The GAA warned: “Tickets for GAA All-Ireland Finals are distributed directly to our Clubs and County Committees. Any tickets being sold in excess of face value on touting websites that are brought to the attention of the GAA will be automatically cancelled.

“The Association also routinely monitors ticket touting websites and where possible, endeavours to establish the original source of the tickets, taking action where necessary.

“We look forward to the co-operation of our members and supporters in this matter and urge everyone to purchase tickets from official sources only,” it added.

There is a scramble for every one of the coveted 82,006 tickets for the hurling showpiece in Croke Park on Sunday, with no public sale of tickets to the general public for the final.

Upwards of 40,000 Limerick fans are expected to attend however, with another 20,000 tickets issued for the big screen at the Gaelic Grounds on the Ennis Road in the city.