Extra tickets for big screen showing All-Ireland final at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds

THE organisers of the big screen to show Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final at the Gaelic Grounds have announced the release of an additional 5,000 tickets.

More than 14,000 tickets have been issued to date and fans planning to attend the big screen are being advised tickets will not be available to order after 5pm on Wednesday.

The capacity for the big screen event, which opens at midday on Sunday, is to be capped at 20,000.

In a statement, issued this Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said tickets for the big screen, which are free, can only be ordered online through www.tickets.ie.

“Unfortunately for logistical reasons, the large screen tickets are no longer available from local retail outlets,” he said.

No further tickets will be made available once the latest tranche is sold out.