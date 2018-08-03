WATCH:GAA flags fly high on Limerick's Gardens International ahead of All Ireland final

CHEEKY builders from around the Mid-West are showing pride in their counties - with their flags flying high above the flagship Gardens International development.

The Limerick flag is, quite rightly, waves proudly on top of the Henry Street development - and, as the Leader previously reported, another builder hung a Clare banner on the site.

But now further flags are flying in the form of the Galway maroon, and Kerry's gold and green.

It's hoped by some of the Clare builders at the site that the Tribesmen's flag will fall at the weekend, with the Banner prevailing to the All-Ireland final.

With Limerick already safely through to the August 19 Croke Park final, they will find out their opposition from the Clare-Galway replay, throw in 2pm in Thurles this Sunday.

Senator Kieran O'Donnell said: "It's good natured banter in flag form. The Kerry flag being up there obviously brings a bit of Gaelic into play. But the other three flags are hurling. The interest among the Limerick public in the All-Ireland is immense. But it's important the team is allowed to prepare in a quiet way."

"I think what will be interesting is which of the Galway or Clare flags will still be standing on Monday morning."

The Fine Gael man said he didn't really have a preference as to who Limerick face in the final, adding: "It's been such a fantastic Championship that whether it's Galway or Clare, Limerick are very much prepared. The final will be a fantastic occasion."

"I'd be confident it is the Limerick flag which will continue to fly high after August 19," he concluded.