Cheeky builder puts up Clare 'Banner' on flagship Limerick development

JUST days after Clare beat Limerick in the Munster Championship, the city has been subject to another border invasion after a builder hung his county’s flag atop the Gardens International development.

As the sun blazed down on Shannonside this Friday afternoon, there was an unfamiliar looking yellow-and-blue flag waving in the clear skies above Henry Street’s Gardens International site, which will employ close to 750 people once complete.

Senator Kieran O’Donnell laughed: “There must be Clare men on the building site! While we all wish Clare well in the Munster final, but we’d hope to meet them somewhere along the way again, and at that stage, the Limerick flag will be flying high!”

“A lot of Clare people come into Limerick on a daily basis. Limerick is very much the capital of the Mid-West, and it’s great that certainly Clare feel it is of benefit to be flying a Clare flag here!”

“But it’s all good natured: we’re all part of the Mid-West. But hopefully the flag will be joined by a Limerick flag shortly,” the Fine Gael man laughed.