Limerick hurling fans warned of speed restrictions on M7 motorway

LIMERICK fans attending this Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final clash in Dublin are being warned of speed restrictions along the M7 motorway.

The speed restrictions have been put in place by Kildare County Council affecting townlands and communities around Naas.

Kildare County Council stated this may result in longer travel times for motorists, travelling along the motorway between 6am and 10pm.

Speed limits have been reduced to 80kph, and there are no detours at this time.

Limerick take on Cork at Croke Park at 3.30pm this Sunday.

Information is continuously being updated on the variable messaging signs, the council’s website and on AA Roadwatch’s website.

“Prior to commencing a journey, all motorists are advised to check all of these sources of information and it is advisable to allow ample time to allow for unexpected occurrences.

Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to motorists as a result of the M7 upgrade works.”

Additionally, AA Roadwatch has warned of severe wet road conditions following a strong spell of rain on Friday and Saturday.

“Wet road conditions have been reported in several parts this morning, particularly the east of the country. If you are driving in such conditions, slow down and leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.”