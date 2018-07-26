Lucky Limerick EuroMillions winner to claim €500,000 prize ‘in next week’

THE LUCKY Limerick EuroMillions winner, who recently spent a week in hospital, has said that he hopes to celebrate his €500,000 win with his family within the next week.

Shane Philip Maher was popping the champagne last week when his prize-winning quick pick numbers came up in the EuroMillions Plus draw, worth a whopping half a million.

But when the 48-year-old travelled to Dublin to collect his cheque, he fell ill with chronic pain in his knee at Busaras and immediately called an ambulance for treatment.

He was later admitted for treatment at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. He was discharged on Tuesday.

When asked when he hopes to pick up his €500,000, Mr Maher said from his hospital bed on Monday: “Well, my first priority is health. I hope to be discharged on [Tuesday] and then get the necessary painkillers I need. And health is wealth, you know? People think money is important. This is only money, you know? It’s a piece of paper.”

This Wednesday, he said that he was hoping to claim the winning ticket in the company of his family.

The numbers on the EuroMillions draw were 2, 6, 15, 34, 44, with the two bonus numbers 4 and 5.​

Meanwhile, the County Limerick winner of over €111,000 still has not made contact with the National Lottery.

A spokesperson confirmed to the Limerick Leader this Wednesday that there had been “absolutely no word” following the win of €111,271 in the Saturday, July 14 draw.

The winning ticket was bought at the Gala store on Sheares Street, Kilmallock.

The ticket matched five numbers plus the bonus in the Lotto draw. The winning numbers are: 5, 16, 37, 43, 44, 46 and Bonus number 7.

It is likely that either the ticket hasn’t been checked or the winner is keeping their head down. Rumours have been swirling in the town of Kilmallock about the identity of the winner, with the talk that it is a local.

It’s the first winning ticket to be sold by the current owners since they took over the store four years ago, they said.