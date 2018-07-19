Late Robert O’Dea will be in the hearts of County Limerick festival goers

THE LOSS of Kilteely’s Robert O’Dea continues to be keenly felt and will be for a long time to come.

Robert, who passed away from a sudden illness at the end of June, was deeply involved in the GAA and all parts of community life. He definitely was watching his good friend John Kiely and the Limerick team beat Kilkenny in Thurles on Sunday.

And he will also be looking down on the Kilteely-Dromkeen summer festival this weekend.

Tom Jones, chairman, said Robert, aged only 58, was a huge servant to Kilteely in every aspect of life.

“I know he is synonymous with the GAA and rightly so but he had his fingers in absolutely everything out here. He always gave us a hand at festival time. He was the first man to put his hand up to help us out, and helped with anything we needed. We normally conclude the festival with the GAA lotto on Monday night and Robert was always the last man to speak. We are going to miss him hugely,” said Tom,

He said the festival will be tinged with sadness because they have lost such a great man.

“Robert was held in such high regard. It is amazing the amount of people who knew him. He may be gone but he will definitely be looking down on us and Robert will be there in our hearts,” said Tom.

The five day festival begins this Thursday, July 19 with the skittles final at 7.30pm. On Friday at 7pm, a fancy dress parade will march through the village followed by a junior lip sync battle in the hall. There is also bingo, handball workshop, rambling house in Ahern’s and music in Hanly’s.

Saturday features a juvenile GAA tournament, a historical walk on the life and times of Irish nationalist politician and MP, William Lundon, handball tournament and a new event at 8.15pm - melody of music and dance. It will give locals who were never on stage the chance to display their talents.

Sunday is packed with a dog show at 1pm; family fun day at 2pm and then the main event – the St Ailbe’s Credit Union soapbox derby. The Siobhan Ryan trophy will go to the fastest cart and the St Ailbe’s prize to the most creative entry. Sunday is rounded off by music in the street and pubs. It is the 10th summer festival and Tom says they are proud of how it has grown from recessionary times.

“We wanted it to be affordable and for people to lose their troubles for a weekend. It shows the strength of a community but it isn’t even our own community. It is communities around us that come together and get involved,” said Tom.