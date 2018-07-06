Best year ever in the bog: Heatwave is manna from heaven for Limerick turf cutters

FARMERS may be struggling with the drought but the sun is heaven sent for turf cutters.

A group in Annaholty bog in Limerick this week said it was back-breaking work in the heat but it is the best year ever in the bog.

"You can even drive in in a car. It has never been like this before,” said Billy Connolly, from Ahane.

Indeed, the ESB in Ardnacrusha might think about burning turf as flows on the Shannon at Parteen Wier are currently at 11 cumecs. This is being discharged down the original river Shannon in keeping with ESB’s responsibilities to maintain a statutory minimum flow above 10 cumecs.

“Electricity generation at Ardnacrusha is therefore minimal at present and this situation is likely to continue through the dry spell,” said a spokesperson.

ESB’s dual concerns currently are to maintain water quality levels by ensuring the statutory flow is maintained, and public safety. They remind the public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.