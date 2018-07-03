Plans for new shelter at Limerick bus stop being progressed

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed plans are being drawn up to erect a new bus shelter at Arthur’s Quay Park, writes David Hurley.

The local authority was responding to calls from Deputy Willie O’Dea for the provision of a “suitable decent sized bus shelter” as a matter of priority.

The Fianna Fail TD, who regularly uses the bus stop, says he has been approached by people asking him to look into the possibility of a bus shelter and seating being provided.

“The bus terminus is one off the busiest in the city with buses collecting and dropping off passengers at all hours of the day and night. I have often witnessed throngs of people waiting to get their bus. You can have anything from families with children, people with suitcases heading to Dublin Airport, tourists and individuals, often standing out in the rain.”

The Arthur’s Quay bus stop is a key hub for several private bus operators which operate services to and from Limerick.

A spokesperson for the local authority has confirmed it is already working with The National Transport Authority (NTA) in relation to the provision of new Bus Shelters at Arthur’s Quay.

“The National Transport Authority has a national contract for the Provision of Bus Shelters with Omnibus Stopping Places and Stands,” he said.

The council is working with the NTA to assess the need and quantity of shelters required as part of the process.

“Once that assessment is complete, work (will get underway) within the relevant planning regulations to deliver them for the people of and visitors to Limerick, who use public transport,” said the council spokesperson.

The NTA has also confirmed plans are being drawn up and that further details will be released shortly.