Man dies following river incident in Limerick

A LIMERICK man who rescued from the River Shannon this Saturday evening has died in hospital following the incident.

The man, who is understood to have been in his 40s and from Limerick City, was taken to the University Hospital Limerick in a serious condition after he was located in the water by Limerick Marine Search and Rescue.

He disappeared while swimming near the Railway Bridge, shortly after 5PM this Saturday evening.

Limerick Marine Search and Rescue and four units of Limerick City Fire Service were dispatched to the scene and on their arrival, his friends pointed out where he was last seen.

Two Fire Service Swift-Water Rescue Technicians (SRTs) then entered the river and located the man.

CPR was immediately initiated and he was moved to the Athlunkard Boat Club, where he was then transferred to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance.

Gardaí also attended the scene.