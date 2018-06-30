Man in serious condition following river rescue in Limerick

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was rescued from the River Shannon this Saturday evening.

He is believed to be in a serious condition following the incident.

Four units of Limerick City Fire Service were dispatched to the river following reports of a man in his 30s disappearing while swimming near the Railway Bridge, shortly after 5PM this Saturday evening.

On their arrival, two friends of the missing man pointed out where he had last been seen.

Two Fire Service Swift-Water Rescue Technicians (SRTs) then entered the river and immediately located the man under the water.

Firefighters removed the man and began CPR. He was moved to the Athlunkard Boat Club, where he was then transferred to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance.

Gardaí also attended the scene.

He is understood to remain in a serious condition following the incident.