Highest temperature in 42 years recorded at Shannon Airport

THE HIGHEST temperature in Ireland since 1976 has been recorded at Shannon Airport.

A reading of 32 degrees Celsius was recorded by Met Eireann at Shannon Airport this Thursday afternoon - the highest temperature of the 21st century, and matching the highest temperature of the 20th century.

The reading comes close to Ireland’s highest ever temperature, 33.3 degrees Celsius, which was recorded by the meteorological service in June 1887.

The temperature is measured in the shade - and conditions can usually feel significantly hotter out in the direct sunlight.

Met Eireann has described the current weather as a “heatwave situation”, which is technically defined as five consecutive days with temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius.

Irish Water announced today that a number of Limerick communities are at risk of drought because of the hot weather.

In a statement this Thursday, the utility said that its drought management team is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country and is meeting on a daily basis.

It warned that Caherconlish, Oola, Kilfinane, Tobergal, Glin, Carrigkerry, Croom, Doon and Pallasgreen are all at risk of drought.

The council is gritting county roads to deal with bubbling and melted tarmac.