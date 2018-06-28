Council deploys gritting crews across Limerick to treat 'bubbling' roads

LESS than four months after being deployed during Arctic conditions, council crews are out gritting roads which are ‘bubbling’ due to the constant high temperatures.

Officials at Limerick City and County Council are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to grit the roads for as long as is necessary.

“The abnormally high temperatures are causing many of roads to show signs of distress with tar bubbling. This is particularly the case on smaller surface dressed roads on regional roads, local and secondary routes,” said a spokesperson for the local authority.

According the council, crews are actively gritting the worst affected areas with 6mm chips. Particular attention is being given to junction locations and bends.

One of @LimerickCouncil gritting crews of TJ Madigan and Timmy Joe Horgan out across #Limerick gritting roads due to high temperatures. Please drive safely and expect the unexpected pic.twitter.com/jcj8moha4G — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) 28 June 2018

Figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) show the road temperature on the N24 at Pallasgreen at 3pm this Thursday was 53.2°C. The road temperature on the N21 at Abbeyfeale was 50.6°C while the road temperature at Clonmacken Link Road was 49.4°C.

A national status yellow weather alert, warning of high temperatures, remains in place until 9pm on Friday.

National Weather Warnings

Status: Yellow pic.twitter.com/vKTIKlEncv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 28 June 2018

Motorists are being urged to take care on roads as the hot temperatures mean surfaces can become slick and dangerous, particularly on minor roads and to exercise caution when braking.