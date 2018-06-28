Large number of Limerick communities at risk of drought amid heatwave

IRISH WATER has warned that a large number of areas in County Limerick are at risk of drought as Ireland experiences one of its hottest heatwaves in its history.

In a statement this Thursday, the utility said that its drought management team is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country and is meeting on a daily basis.

It warned that Caherconlish, Oola, Kifinnane, Tobergal, Glin, Carrigkerry, Croom, Doon and Pallasgreen are all at risk of drought.

It is one of the hottest ever days in Limerick, as temperatures have reached 31 degrees and it is likely that it could hit 32 degrees. The national record—33.3 degrees—was recorded in Kilkenny in 1870.

The Greater Dublin Area has been most adversely affected by drought warnings, as it has exceeded its safe supply of water by five million litres over the past 24 hours.

On a daily basis, the GDA can supply 610 megalitres (610 million litres), but over the past 24 hours, there was a supply of 615 megalitres.

“This option can only be maintained for a limited period of a few weeks. This record level of summer consumption is also depleting raw water reserves needed for the coming months.

“Irish Water remain very concerned about the possibility of having to impose restrictions in the long term. This will become unavoidable if the dry conditions persist into the Autumn with lower than normal rainfalls.”

Nationally, there are 100 water supply schemes that are now at risk.

“Demand for water is increasing while levels in rivers and lakes are dropping significantly which means that is there is less water available to treat and supply to homes and businesses.”