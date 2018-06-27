Business Leader: Fergus Chawke bids to develop crazy golf market in Limerick

Tell us a little about CrazyGolfHire:

It does what it says on the tin, literally. We are in the business of leisure event rentals centred on crazy golf. We started with a nine hole portable crazy golf course which we rented out for corporate events to private events like weddings, birthdays, family fun days, or team building days in companies. We went from there and got a few smaller courses. We also acquired a unique snooker golf table, we have a darts inflatable and then we have a few garden games too.

When was CrazyGolfHire founded?

We started in September 2015, so we’re coming up on three years in business. It’s only myself in the company - although my wife Ciara helps out with the administration and accounting where necessary.

What does your role entail?

It is everything. I’m the guy setting up the course, taking it away. I do the marketing, I take bookings, do follow ups. It’s literally everything. It’s very much a portable course, with the company operating from my home in Castletroy.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born and raised here in Castletroy, at the Golf Links Road. I lived in Limerick all my life, albeit spending a few years in Dublin. I’m married to Ciara with two small boys Ben, 8, and Conor, who is six years old.

How did you get to where you are today?

I have been in sales all my life. I have worked in retail sales, telecommunications and recruitment. My family background has always been in business. My father Tom was in business in Castletroy for almost 50 years, running Chawke’s garage. There was always an inkling I would go into business myself at some stage. This opportunity came up a few years ago, and I jumped at it.

Why did you decide to set up the company?

I was looking for business opportunities. I didn’t want to be a groundbreaker, but I was looking for something that had not been done. I was always interested in golf. I saw crazy golf had not really taken off in Ireland. It is very big in mainland Europe and the USA. The idea of portable crazy golf hire did not exist at all in Ireland. It is quite big in Britain and the USA. I sourced a course in Britain which wasn’t fit for purpose. It was constructed as a fixture, where it was set out on a venue, but never moved.

It was ideal for what I wanted, except for how it was constructed. I got the company to construct it for me in a way bespoke I could transport it myself. Now it breaks down into various pieces I can put in the back of a trailer or van and I can transport it. Since I have set up the company I have bought smaller courses which are more adaptable for smaller budgets and smaller areas. That’s quite unique as well.

We also have a snooker golf table with snooker balls and golf clubs. You’re playing golf on a snooker table, if that makes sense!

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

The goal is to increase the amount of bookings coming in. I have a few ideas in the pipeline for some golf and sports centred games that I am hopefully going to bring on. Maybe even one or two towards the end of this year. More games, and more offerings for the customers!

In business and life, who do you admire?

The one person I’d admire over the years would be my father Tom. He was in business in Castletroy for years. He started in business at a young age with little or no funds, and built a small, but very successful business over the years. It put him in a position to raise a large family and enjoying retirement.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

Most of my spare time is spent with my wife and children. I play a bit of tennis – nothing hugely competitive, but something to keep in shape!

More: www.crazygolfhire.ie / or telephone 061-338534.