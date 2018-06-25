Limerick businessman confirms Banner is back after theft was flagged

A PRECIOUS Clare flag has been returned to its rightful owner, after the Limerick Leader reported on its theft.

Emer Casey, whose father is businessman John Casey, and uncle of Treaty hurlers Michael and Peter, was distraught to have a Clare flag she owned stolen following the Limerick defeat in Ennis last weekend.

She had donated her flag, which she owned for 14 years, to be placed on the stag at Coonagh Cross, close to the Limerick-Clare border.

Emer, who also works in her father’s Suzuki dealership at the Ennis Road, lives in Meelick and is a proud Clare woman, travelling with her late mother Breda, a staunch Limerick fan, to all games between the rivals. There, she flew the flag.

John contacted the Leader after our article had appeared to confirm the safe return of the banner.

He said: “It was brought back to me on Thursday evening. It was a chap in a taxi. He came in and was asked to drop off the flag. He said he knew nothing about it. He just handed it to us, and that was it. Emer was absolutely delighted. It’s what she wanted, she was overjoyed!”

He said his daughter would be keeping a close eye on the flag to make sure it does not go runabout again!

”It’s folded up and put away for good now. There’s no fear of that!”

Meanwhile, there was surprise in Limerick on Friday as the Clare flag hung on top of the Gardens International development.

As the sun blazed down on Shannonside on Friday afternoon, there was an unfamiliar looking yellow-and-blue flag waving in the clear skies above Henry Street’s Gardens International site, which will employ close to 750 people.

Senator Kieran O’Donnell laughed: “While we all wish Clare well in the Munster final, but we’d hope to meet them somewhere along the way again, and at that stage, the Limerick flag will fly high!”