Appeal for safe return of precious Clare flag removed from Limerick roundabout

THE uncle of Limerick hurlers Mike and Peter Casey is appealing for the return of a precious Clare flag – which belongs to his daughter Emer.

John Casey believes a Limerick fan could have taken the flag after feeling “sour” following the Treatymen’s defeat to Clare.

Emer, who lives in Meelick, had donated the Banner flag which she had owned for 14 years for a display on the new stag structure at the Coonagh roundabout, close to the Clare-Limerick border.

Ahead of the crunch tie, the Limerick Leader took a picture of fans Pat Cullinan, Clarecastle and Michael Casey - John’s brother - at the sculpture.​

But Emer was dismayed when arriving back after Clare’s win over Limerick in Ennis to find it had been taken away.

“It had huge sentimental value to her. Emer would be a big Clare fan, as she is from Woodcock Hill in Meelick. She had it for 14 years. It went missing previously, but it was found again. It makes me angry and upset as she had it for so long. When she was building her home, the flag hung from the scaffolding,” John, who owns the Suzuki dealership at the Caherdavin Cross on the Ennis Road, said.

He said Emer used to fly the flag with her late mother Breda at games between the neighbours.

“Emer would have her Clare flag, Breda was Limerick out-and-out,” he explained.

John says anyone who stole the flag is “not a real sports fan.”

“No real sportsperson would do this,” he said. “It’s like any other flag, but in the condition it was in, she would recognise it.”

John appealed to whoever took the Banner to return it to the Stag, or to him.

“We’ll give them a different flag if they want it, no problem,” he said.

John has appealed to anyone with information to contact him at 061-455299.