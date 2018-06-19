Four lives saved as organs are donated after man killed in crash outside Limerick

THE mother of a young man who died in a road crash on the outskirts of Limerick city says she has taken some comfort in knowing that four lives were saved through the donation of her son’s organs.

Dheyllon Ruan Ribeiro, 24, was the passenger in a car which struck a wall near Barry’s Cross on the Limerick to Killaloe road in the early hours of June 9.

The father-of-one, who was from the Brazillian city of Manaus-Amazonas, was initially treated at University Hospital Limerick before he was transferred to Cork University Hospital where he died a number of days later.

Prior to his death, Dheyllon, who was known as Ruan, was studying at the Limerick Language Centre, Mallow Street.

Speaking to the Leader through an interpreter, his mother Cinthya Araujo, said a number of her son’s organs, including his heart and kidneys, were donated following his death.

“She is feeling comfortable now because his organs have been donated and she realises they are in other people’s bodies,” said the interpreter, Thais Carvalho.

Ahead of her return to Brazil on Tuesday, Cinthya Araujo travelled to County Donegal at the weekend where part of Ruan’s ashes were scattered.

“He was cremated and part of his ashes were scattered in Bundoran because he had always dreamed of going there,” said Thais Carvalho.

Gardai at Mayorstone station are investigating the circumstances of the fatal collision and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 061-456980.

A file is to be prepared for the local coroner.