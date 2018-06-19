‘A living room for Limerick city’: Fresh Project Opera plans unveiled

A MULTI-million euro new public library, dubbed the “living room” for Limerick, is at the heart of new plans announced for the €180m Project Opera development.

Fresh plans have been unveiled for the €180m development, which it’s anticipated will bring 3,000 people to work in the heart of the city.

Limerick Twenty Thirty, the body charged with delivering the huge scheme has also revealed an apart-hotel, plus a signature, new 14-storey new-build office block at Bank Place, facing onto the Abbey River.

This will accommodate the Revenue Commissioners as anchor tenant.

The plans will protect all architecturally sensitive buildings on the existing site.

The Granary on Michael Street will be preserved but transformed internally, predominantly for office but also food and beverage use.

Michael Street will also get a six-storey new build that will accommodate office, innovation, education, retail and food beverage space.

Another parcel, on the corner of Patrick Street and Ellen Street, will see residential, an Apart Hotel, retail and food and beverage space developed across a five-storey new build and an existing four storey structure. There will also be further opportunities for exemplarily residential in the Georgian building on Rutland Street, with the ground floor of the building reserved for retail.

It’s ​anticipated the new library – as revealed by the Limerick Leader two weeks ago – will be a cutting edge world class facility, which will embrace traditional library functionality, but also digital story-telling walls, and multi-sensory experiences.

It will be across a mix of a three-storey new build merging into a three/four-storey existing structure on Rutland Street that will face out onto the junction with Francis Street, creating a new aesthetic for the city centre from the former Town Hall.

In all, some 60% of the site will provide for accommodate office/ innovation/ education space, with 15% set aside for residential, comprising upwards of 100 units between residential and an Apart Hotel.

The proposals were unveiled to councillors this Tuesday in information sessions.

For more in-depth coverage, please see the weekend Limerick Leader