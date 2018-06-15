English couple who died in horror County Limerick crash named

THE ELDERLY English couple who died following a crash with a lorry in Dromkeen on Wednesday have been named.

Christopher Scullane, aged 84, and his wife Mary Ellen, 70, were killed in the head-on-collision.

They were from Leamington Spa in Warwickshire, which is in the West Midlands of England. It is understood they were in Ireland to visit an ill relation.

Fr Joe Tynan, parish priest of Kilteely-Dromkeen, attended the horrific scene of the crash, administered the last rites and prayed for the deceased and their families

"It is such a huge tragedy for the couple and for the families involved. It would appear they were on their way visiting. It's a sad loss for whomever they were going visiting as well.

"There is a deep sense of shock and sadness in the locality. That particular road, it is all too often there is such tragedies on the road," said Fr Tynan.

There will be special prayers said for the couple at all Masses in the parish this weekend.

It was also a great shock for the truck driver, said the parish priest, and he too will be in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days. The Clare man was not seriously injured.