Vehicle without documentation stopped by Limerick gardai after pursuit at speed

LIMERICK gardai stopped and seized a car without the proper documentation that left a checkpoint “at speed”.

The Limerick Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint when a vehicle turned and left at speed, gardai said.

Gardai followed and a short time later stopped the vehicle, which was found to have no insurance, false tax and no NCT disc.

The vehicle was seized and the driver is due to appear in court, according to @GardaTraffic.