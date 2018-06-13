Reward launched in relation to investigation into murder of Limerick man Jeffrey Hannan

A REWARD for valuable information in connection with the brutal murder of teenager Jeffrey Hannan has been launched this Wednesday.

Crimestoppers launched an appeal for information in relation to the death of the O’Malley Park father-of-two in November 2007.

Irish Crimestoppers Trust was set up to provide a confidential means for every citizen to report crime, without fear of recrimination.

Jeffrey’s body was found in a field in Southill on November 22, 2007, with multiple head and upper-body injuries. He was just 19 years old.

Crimestoppers and the gardai are asking for people who know anything of relevance to this case to contact them.

This comes one week after his father Alan, 54, made a fresh appeal to the public over his son’s murder, saying that “one piece of the jigsaw is missing”.

Launching the Crimestoppers appeal this Wednesday, Roxboro Road Det Sgt Kevin Swann said:

“It is now over ten years since Jeffrey’s died in violent circumstances. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Jeffrey’s family is asking people to consider providing even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant. They also hope that a person who has intimate knowledge of the crime may now volunteer this information with the passage of time.”

Crimestoppers chairperson Tim Dalton commented: “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details. The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction.”

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.