Man in critical condition after crash on Killaloe-Limerick road

A MAN in his 20s is fighting for his life at University Hospital Limerick this Saturday following an early morning road accident.

At around 6am, Gardai and the emergency services attended a single vehicle collission which took place close to the crossroads of the R465 Killaloe-Limerick road and the R471 Clonlara-Sixmilebridge route, an area known as Barry’s Cross.

Two men, believed to both be foreign nationals and in their mid-twenties were hurt in the crash and were taken to University Hospital Limerick. It’s understood the car collided with the pillar of a wall.

Both remain there this lunchtime, and the passenger is understood to be in a critical condition.

It’s understood that both men are foreign nationals.

The road remains closed to allow for an ongoing forensic examination of the scene.

Local councillor Cathal Crowe said: “My thoughts are very much with the two men who are injured, and I hope they make a speedy recovery. I would be familiar with the road. They are maintained to a high-standard by the council.”

Metropolitan mayor, Cllr Sean Lynch added: “It’s just so sad. These accidents unfortunately still are happening. I don’t know the circumstances behind this, but my sincere sympathies go to both, and hopefully both will make a full recovery. In the meantime, our thoughts are with their family and friends.”

He appealed for people to be conscious of the rules and regulations on Irish roads.

Mayorstone Gardai are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 061-456980.