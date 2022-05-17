Search

17 May 2022

Scheduled services at Limerick hospitals to be impacted by planned industrial action

University Hospital Limerick

Reporter:

David Hurley

17 May 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE UL Hospitals Group says it is preparing for significant disruption and service delays tomorrow due to planned industrial action by members of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA).

The industrial action, which is due to begin at 8am on Wedneday, has led to the cancellation of many inpatient and day-case elective procedures as well as some outpatient appointments across.

UL Hospitals says all six of its sites have been impacted and that it has been directly contacting all patients whose appointments are not going ahead.

"Outpatient appointments that do not require bloods to be taken are going ahead, and anyone who has an appointment for Wednesday and who has not been contacted should attend as scheduled," said a spokesperson.

Essential services at University Hospital Limerick, including oncology and dialysis, will remain open as will the hospital’s Emergency Department.

However, it is anticipated that patients with non-urgent care needs are likely to experience significant delays in service while the industrial action continues.

The Medical Assessment Units at St John's, Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals will be running reduced services, while the Injury Units at the three hospitals will be open as normal.

Some elective surgeries will be cancelled, as will endoscopies, on all three sites.

The day of industrial action has also led to the cancellation of some elective surgeries scheduled for Wednesday at Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.

Elective surgery is also being cancelled at University Maternity Hospital Limerick. However, the emergency maternity unit and neonatal emergency department services will continue, as will labour ward services. Most antenatal appointments will go ahead.

As efforts continue at national level to try and avert the industrial action, UL Hospitals Group has been working with the MLSA locally to ensure that arrangements are in place this Wednesday to safely provide the curtailed range of services.

"While patients with less urgent conditions attending the Emergency Department at UHL can expect delays in service this Wednesday, we wish to reassure the public that the department will be open, and that the sickest and most urgent cases will be prioritised for treatment," said a spokesperson.

Cancelled appointments and procedures will be rescheduled as quickly as possible.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

