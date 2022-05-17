WATCH: Demolition begins on former Limerick pub

DEMOLITION work began today on the former Olympic Arms pub on the southside of Limerick city.

The premises and adjoining furniture shop at the entrance to O'Malley Park will be knocked down and replaced with housing.

Councillors and locals in the area have been calling for the building to be demolished for some time, calling it an "eyesore".

Declan White, Senior Executive Engineer for Limerick City and County Council said it will take a few weeks to completely level the site.

Once all debris has been cleared, topsoil will be laid down and the area will be planted with grass.

Mr White said locals have been passing positive remarks regarding the demolition which was announced in November 2021.

Speaking at the time, Catherine Slattery, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, who represents Southill said many in the area will have fond memories of the Olympic Arms and its predecessor, the Galvone Arms.

She said years ago when the population of Southill was bigger, it would have been popular, ahead of its closure in the mid 2000s.